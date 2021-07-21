Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.20% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,428,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,274,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,802,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,385,000.

NASDAQ:VOSO opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

