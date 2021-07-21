Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $182.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.