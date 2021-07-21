Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Increased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.