Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.12 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 460.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,957 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.04.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

