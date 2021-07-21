Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.50% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000.

890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

