Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $51.47 Million Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $51,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after acquiring an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 724.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after buying an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENV. Truist reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ENV stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

