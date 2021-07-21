Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock Holdings Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 5.74% of Stoneridge worth $49,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 385,012 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

NYSE SRI opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.