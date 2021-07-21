Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 99,649 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.12% of STAAR Surgical worth $55,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $1,116,615.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,357 shares of company stock valued at $73,287,828. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAA stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.02 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.