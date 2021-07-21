Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 82,124 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,124 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Axonics were worth $61,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Axonics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Axonics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Axonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $81,747.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of AXNX opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

