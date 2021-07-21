Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $66.04 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.89% of FormFactor worth $66,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 257,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in FormFactor by 92.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 187,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORM opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FORM. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

