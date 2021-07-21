Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,085 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $73,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.19 and a 1 year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

