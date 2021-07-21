Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GNTY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,301. The firm has a market cap of $413.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.