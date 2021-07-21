Short Interest in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Drops By 31.3%

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 427,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kimball International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,161. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $467.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

