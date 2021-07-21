Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,356 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $124,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FIS opened at $144.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of -381.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

