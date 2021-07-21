HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $268.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

NYSE:HCA opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $252.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock worth $69,156,965. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

