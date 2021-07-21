Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

