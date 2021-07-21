Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $81.05.
Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
