Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,776.50 ($23.21).

TPK traded up GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The stock had a trading volume of 310,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,896.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.34. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

