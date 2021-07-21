Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

VRCA stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,788. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ted White acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO A Brian Davis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $113,725. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

