Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:EYE traded down GBX 26.75 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 513.25 ($6.71). The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 519.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 554.80 ($7.25). The company has a market capitalization of £133.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.13.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
