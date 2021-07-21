Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:EYE traded down GBX 26.75 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 513.25 ($6.71). The company had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 519.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 554.80 ($7.25). The company has a market capitalization of £133.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,283.13.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

