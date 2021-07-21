Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BEG. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of LON BEG traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 137 ($1.79). 234,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,242. The company has a market capitalization of £207.97 million and a PE ratio of -274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.55. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is -5.60%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.