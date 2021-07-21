Robonomics.network (XRT) Price Tops $11.87 on Exchanges

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $874,428.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Robonomics.network has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.87 or 0.00037280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014021 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00793836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,271,502 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,839 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . The official message board for Robonomics.network is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

