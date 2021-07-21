Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Additionally, it strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. These investments will be aimed at reducing costs and also allow it to meet increasing production rates on many of its programs. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. Spirit AeroSystems also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit AeroSystems witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect Spirit AeroSystems.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of SPR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. 19,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,532. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $57,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

