Idle Price Reaches $3.23 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Idle has a total market cap of $7.55 million and approximately $111,288.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00010151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00106730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00145715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,898.94 or 1.00178229 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,285 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

