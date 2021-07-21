Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of Sanderson Farms worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

SAFM opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $195.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

