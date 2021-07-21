Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 346.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,052 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,387.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 587,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 563,553 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,079,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

