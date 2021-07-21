UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

