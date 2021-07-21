Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

NYSE:PNC opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

