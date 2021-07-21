Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in UGI by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 409,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after purchasing an additional 105,845 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 418,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 639,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

