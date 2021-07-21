Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Up to $90.73

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.73, but opened at $95.00. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 519 shares.

The company has a market cap of $562.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $406,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

