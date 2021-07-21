Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.39

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.29, with a volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

EVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 747.62%.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 148,363 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 298,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $12,441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

