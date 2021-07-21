Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.14

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 1272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

The stock has a market cap of $672.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

