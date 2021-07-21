Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 3.2%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.52 and last traded at $117.44. 2,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 423,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.71.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $188,540.00. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,430,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,984 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,803. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $922,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 241.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

