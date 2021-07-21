Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.38

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.38 and last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 8029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $1,729,437.50. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,548,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $46,839,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after buying an additional 1,113,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after buying an additional 734,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after buying an additional 699,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

