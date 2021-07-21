CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 12-Month High at $267.08

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $267.08 and last traded at $267.08, with a volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 31.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

