Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,520,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Carvana worth $1,710,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $325.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.67. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $329.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,401 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.38, for a total value of $8,625,665.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,414.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,471,438 shares of company stock worth $416,479,336. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

