Morgan Stanley Acquires 400,046 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,548,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $468.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

