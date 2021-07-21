First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Stake Increased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) by 129.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,400 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCRD stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 134.15% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

