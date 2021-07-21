Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,588,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000.

NASDAQ:DHCAU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

