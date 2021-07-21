Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

OTCMKTS GCACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

