Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,869 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKD opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $122.90 and a 1 year high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.