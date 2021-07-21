Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 224,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.75% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCVC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $9,817,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,390,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,000,000.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC).

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.