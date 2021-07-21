Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

Booking stock opened at $2,130.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,253.46.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

