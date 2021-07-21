NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,843 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $111,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,112,073. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.