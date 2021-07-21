IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

LDP opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $27.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.