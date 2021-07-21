IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 389 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $223,388,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

NKE stock opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 451,730 shares of company stock valued at $79,508,573. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.