Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $819,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Itron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Itron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.