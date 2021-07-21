IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 303,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 198,638 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.98. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $65.97 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

