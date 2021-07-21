Cooper Financial Group Sells 121 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

