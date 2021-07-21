BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

