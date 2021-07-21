Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 17,692 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

